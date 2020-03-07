Luke Evans will meet with Josh Gad in the prequel series & # 39; Beauty and the Beast & # 39;

Walt Disney Images

The two actors, who play Gaston and his partner LeFou in the 2017 live action movie, will replay their roles in a six-episode limited music series for Disney +.

Luke Evans Y Josh Gad will repeat your "Beauty and the Beast (2017)"roles in a TV prequel to the Disney + streaming site.

The two actors played the villain Gaston and his partner LeFou in the live-action replay of the beloved 2017 Disney animated film, and now they are returning to the romantic fairy tale for a home story.

Luke and Josh have signed a limited six-episode musical series for Disney +, with the lifelong composer of Disney Alan Menken Behind the new music. According to The Hollywood Reporter, none of the other cast members of the latest movie "Beauty and the Beast," as the protagonist Emma Watson, who played Belle, and her Beast counterpart Dan stevens, have confirmed contracts for the show.

Evans is assuming another role behind the scenes in the spin-off as co-creator, as well as writer and producer. He will be writing the scripts with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the creators of the fairytale television show "Once Upon a time".