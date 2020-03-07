Love & Hiphop Tokyo Vanity lost 100 lbs – it went from obese to thick !!

Love & Hip Hop star Tokyo Vanity has been dieting and exercising, and it worked. The reality star lost about 100 pounds.

Tokyo had been carried away, and flew up to 350 pounds before taking control of his life. It was not easy either.

MTO News learned that Tokyo reportedly reduced its calories and worked 6 days a week.

But the results are amazing. Tokyo yesterday released some before and after photos on its Instagram.

Here are pictures of the new Tokyo:

Tokyo Vanity, real name Shantell Allen, is a rapper, originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. He rose to fame for his 2015 hit "That & # 39; s My Best Friend,quot;, which went viral on Instagram and Vine.

Tokyo joined the support cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the seventh season. Her story tells the struggles of her relationship with her boyfriend Tabius. She has attracted media attention for her body positivity and the fact that she is still a virgin.