Love & Hiphop Tokyo Vanity lost 100 lbs – it went from obese to thick !!

Bradley Lamb
Love & Hip Hop star Tokyo Vanity has been dieting and exercising, and it worked. The reality star lost about 100 pounds.

Tokyo had been carried away, and flew up to 350 pounds before taking control of his life. It was not easy either.

MTO News learned that Tokyo reportedly reduced its calories and worked 6 days a week.

But the results are amazing. Tokyo yesterday released some before and after photos on its Instagram.

