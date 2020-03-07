Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 adorable dogs to adopt now in Irvine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Interested in adopting a pet, or just looking at some adorable canines for adoption? There are dozens of dogs that deserve to be adopted in animal shelters in Irvine and its surroundings.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for non-housed pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used Petfinder data to drive this rodeo of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details such as pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Izzy, German shepherd

Izzy She is a lovely German shepherd dog that is currently in Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Izzy is as friendly as possible: he is happy to keep company with other dogs. There is nothing to worry about: it is already trained and vaccinated.

This is what Izzy's friends at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of her:

"If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a really cool dog, adopt Izzy. She's a ridiculously sweet doll on the body of a hippo who is soft and gentle, but she looks like a cross-eyed Cujo when she tries to catch balls. A digit is missing on the right front leg, but it has an extra long piece of 1990 Jennifer Aniston's bangs in place. "

Apply to adopt Izzy today in Petfinder.

Kyle, German Shepherd and Rottweiler Mix

Kyle It is a male mix of German Shepherd and Rottweiler currently hosted by Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Kyle loves to socialize: he will get along very well with your other dogs. No need to worry: you are already trained at home and have all your vaccines.

This is what Kyle's friends in Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of him:

"This attractive GSD / Rottie mix (it is our guess) is an absolute joy. His piercing eyes can melt even someone who swore they would only love cats, and his happy and carefree personality makes him a wonder. He is young and not He seems to have had a lot of structure before landing in the shelter, but he is intelligent and eager to learn, so he already realized that he was walking on a leash, which did not seem to be something he had done much earlier … He knows the commands basic and will fall to rub the belly if you are distributing them. It gets along with other big dogs and has not had any negative reaction to the little ones, but has not been lazy with them. If you are looking for a dog with a personality of 100, Kyle is your dog-man. "

Read more about how to adopt Kyle in Petfinder.

Otis Terrier

Otis It is an adorable male terrier dog in the care of Pomeranian rescue in southern California.

Otis is as friendly as possible: he is happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. Your vaccines are up to date and you are neutered.

Notes from Otis caregivers:

“Otis is a great terrier mix of less than a year. He is eager to learn and train. He loves attention and hugging. He likes to walk and play. Otis may be needed, so he is looking for a partner who can give him a lot of time and attention. It's great with kids and other animals. "

Read more about Otis in Petfinder.