Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth when a 2-1 victory at Anfield moved them to three Premier League title wins.

Liverpool's attempt to arrest a three-game losing streak in four games had the worst possible start, since Callum Wilson's controversial first game in the ninth minute, which remained standing after VAR ruled that the striker's blow Bournemouth about Joe Gomez was legal, left Anfield stunned.

But Liverpool produced the response of the possible champions when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane punished Bournemouth's costly defensive mistakes to change the game in the space of eight minutes before the break.

A surprising clearing of goal line by Captain James Milner and a late offside flag prevented Ryan Fraser and Wilson from rescuing an invaluable point for the Cherry's survival offer.

But Liverpool avoided paying the price for a lethargic performance in the second half, as it held on to a 22nd consecutive first-level home victory that broke records and leaves them 25 clear points at the top of the table and within nine title points.

How Liverpool won again

Liverpool began brilliantly in its attempt to recover from defeats against Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea, but found himself behind in 10 minutes.

Wilson's clear push on Gomez went unpunished by the referee on the field Paul Tierney and, after Wilson applied the final touch to the Jefferson Lerma crossing at the end of a cunning Bournemouth attack, VAR found no clear and obvious error, to the amazement of Jurgen Klopp.

Bournemouth smelled blood and pushed for a second, with Nathan Ake's headboard hit at Liverpool's bar by backup goalie Adrian, but an injury to captain Steve Cherries of Cherries changed the momentum in favor of the hosts.

Cook's replacement, Jack Simpson, was caught in the ball by Mane, a costly mistake that was punished by Salah, who collected a poor square pass before beating Aaron Ramsdale at his nearby post.

70 – Mohamed Salah has scored 70 goals in his 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, seven more than any other player in his first 100 for the club (Fernando Torres, 63). King. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/4X6tzDML5p – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Liverpool found its rhythm and one quickly became two when Virgil van Dijk's long pass freed Mane through the goal, and Senegal's international scored his 18th goal of the season. They could have had a third before the break when Milner threw himself directly at Ramsdale.

Milner, captain in Jordan Henderson's continued absence, prevented Fraser from reaching Bournemouth level with a balloon over Adrian at the start of a second period in which Liverpool could not get going.

Mane shook the angle of the pole and the bar with an amazing curly shot and Roberto Firmino rejected a glorious late opportunity to end his goal drought at Anfield, but that proved irrelevant when the Reds advanced to their first high-flying crown in three decades.

Statistics: Anfield Fortress

Liverpool have won their last 22 home games of the Premier League, the longest winning race in the history of the top English category.

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 55 Premier League games at Anfield (W45 D10): only Chelsea between 2004-2008 (86 games) has had a longer undefeated home run in the history of the Premier League.

Since the beginning of last season, Bournemouth has lost more away matches in the Premier League than any other team (24).

Whats Next?

