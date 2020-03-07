Lisa Kudrow thinks Beyonce is Kanye West's wife in a television show

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The vet clip of & # 39; Friends & # 39; making the mistake during his appearance in & # 39; 25 Words or Less & # 39; quickly causes the tongue to move, as it goes viral and people warn him that Beyhive is chasing her.

Lisa Kudrow I was having a brain fart when it appeared in "25 words or less" on Friday, March 6. The "Friends" student was apparently mixing Kanye west and his ex nemesis Jay Z when he made a mistake by giving some clues about Beyonce Knowles.

"Kanye's wife!" said cartoonist Phoebe Buffay. One of the contestants called Kim Kardashian, but Lisa felt it was an incorrect answer. It was then that he realized his mistake, before quickly correcting himself and saying: "Jay-Z!"

The actress's clip making the mistake quickly made the tongues move, as it went viral. "He regretted that instantly," said an Instagram user. "When he made that face, he knew the beyhive was going to be in his head," said another fan, referring to Beyonce's huge fandom.

Speaking of the contestants, one person said: "They looked as confused as, eh? Well, who is it then?" next to a series of laughing emojis. "They're testing the hive's patience now," someone said, and that's true since the comments section of an Instagram post with the clip was full of bee emojis.

Meanwhile, some people were a bit rude with their response. "Oh, so she wasn't just acting airily against Friends? Lol. Copy that," he said sarcastically. Echoing the feeling, another user wrote: "She is simple with the characters she plays, so what they expect."

Neither Lisa, Beyonce or Kim have reacted to the funny clip.

Other than that, the cast of "Friends" recently announced a meeting special that will be set for HBO Max. The special, as well as the 236 episodes of "Friends," will be available in the broadcast service debut. "I guess you could call this place where everyone was together again: we met David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be scheduled along with the entire library & # 39; Friends & # 39 ; " Kevin Reilly, HBO Max's content director and president of TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement.