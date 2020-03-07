Lisa Kudrow confuses Beyonce with Kim Kardashian and people are surprised!

While a guest on the game show & # 39; 25 words or less & # 39 ;, Friends star Lisa Kudrow surprised everyone when she seemed to confuse Beyonce with Kim Kardashian. The actress was supposed to give a hint about the singer, but by mistake she gave one for the reality star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now everyone is confused.

Does Lisa Kudrow have trouble distinguishing Beyonce and Kim or is that the case when it comes to her rapper husbands?

In other words, does she know the difference between Kanye West and Jay Z?

So many questions went through the minds of the spectators and the contestants!

While on the show, he was supposed to make his team guess the person he had on a card by giving them clues with less than 25 words!

Pretty easy and straight to the point, right?

Well, she did that part correctly, but the only thing was that the clue was not about Beyonce but about Kim Kardashian!

As the clock progressed, Lisa said: "Kanye's wife."

Immediately afterwards, one of his teammates correctly guessed that he was "Kim Kardashian."

However, when he said it was not the right answer, everyone was very confused and shocked.

It was then that the Friends star realized his mistake and thought about it a bit more, finally discovering: "Jay Z!", He exclaimed, this time getting the correct answer from his teammates.

Users of social networks did not take long to react to the video that soon went viral.

These are some of the many reactions he received: "I LOVE LMFAOO !!!!!" / "Well, imagine you don't have basic knowledge of pop culture." / "Embarrassing."

There were also many people who laughed a lot until you cried emojis.

People simply could not believe that they would confuse the two famous couples!



