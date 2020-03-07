Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks joined their parents on lunch date

WENN / Instagram / FayesVision

The model girlfriend of the actor of & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; He seems to get along with his parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth as they smile while talking at the Roadhouse Cafe in Byron Bay.

Liam Hemsworth is getting closer than ever to the bride Gabriella Brooks. Almost two months after he was seen flaunting PDA with the Australian model during an excursion to the beach, the "Isn't romantic"The actor was seen accompanied by her during an informal date for lunch with her two parents.

In a series of photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 30-year-old actor and the 23-year-old beauty were captured facing the camera sitting face to face with Craig and Leonie Hemsworth at Bluesfest Roadhouse in Byron Bay. They could be seen talking and laughing with the elders of Hemsworth throughout the meal.

Liam and Gabriella joined their family.

The couple took food at Bluesfest Roadhouse.

For the family affair, the ex-husband of Miley Cyrus He wore a white top, a pair of blue shorts, a blue cap and sunglasses. Her girl put on a matching white T-shirt that she combined with denim pants. Rocking a pair of sneakers and ankle socks, he kept a natural appearance while wearing red lipstick and bronzer.

The couple enjoyed their lunch date.

This was not the first time that Liam joined members of his family while dating Gabriella. At the end of February, the couple was seen with Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha while they ate at The Ivy in Los Angeles.

During the tour, Gale Hawthorne from "The Hunger Games"The film series chose to go with a black shirt and dark jeans. His girlfriend, on the other hand, wore high-waisted jeans and a white sleeveless shirt. He completed his look with sunglasses while loosing his hair.

Liam has been romantically linked to Gabriella since mid-December 2019, months after her shocking separation from his wife Miley. In mid-January 2020, lovebirds apparently confirmed the speculation of the relationship by closing their lips as they left the beach at Byron Bay.

While it is known that Liam is private about his personal life, it was said that Gabriella had "helped to get another side" of him. A source told HollywoodLife: "She is not like anyone I have met before." The source added that the actor also "appreciates that she gets along so well with the people she loves most."

As for how Liam's family reacted to romance, another source stated: "Liam's family is so impressed by Gabby that they think Liam has made a very solid decision. It's not just that she is Australian, although that does grant her some bonus points, he also speaks very well and seems to have a very good head on his shoulders. You can see how happy he also makes Liam, which is the most important thing. "