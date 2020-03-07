Legendary jazz pianist McCoy Tyner dies at age 81 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLbac3a879825abf3a5fde9e787aa2eb1a11% %MINIFYHTMLbac3a879825abf3a5fde9e787aa2eb1a12%

By Dave Pehling

NEW YORK (Up News Info SF) – Jazz piano giant McCoy Tyner, who made his name as a member of the classic saxophonist quartet John Coltrane during the 1960s, died at age 81, according to social media posts.

The pianist accounts of Facebook and Instagram shared the news on Friday morning.

"It is with great regret that we announce the death of the jazz legend, Alfred,quot; McCoy "Tyner," said the publication. “McCoy was an inspired musician who dedicated his life to his art, his family and his spirituality. The music and legacy of McCoy Tyner will continue to inspire fans and future talent for future generations. "

No details on the cause of death were included in the announcement.

Tyner was born on December 11, 1938 in Philadelphia and began studying piano as a teenager. He would meet with Coltrane during the 1950s and join his quartet that was completed by volcanic drummer Elvin Jones and original bassist Steve Davis in 1960.

Over the next five years, Tyner would act as the melodic sheet of the saxophonist, playing on such iconic albums as My favorite things for Atlantic Records: one of Coltrane's latest recordings before moving on to Impulse! Records – Live! in the Village Vanguard, Balads, Impressions Y A supreme love. His thunderous block chords and his harmoniously inventive and percussive solo style would help shape the piano of legions of keyboard disciples who carefully studied those innovative albums. During his period with what would be known as Coltrane's "classic quartet," the pianist also began his solo career as a band director, and released a series of his own albums for Impulse! In addition to recording as an accompanist for artists such as saxophonists Joe Henderson and Wayne Shorter, guitarist Grant Green and trumpeter Freddie Hubbard.

After leaving Coltrane's group in 1965, Tyner would continue his career as a leader, recording a series of albums for Blue Note before beginning a long and fruitful relationship with the Milestone brand in 1972. Unlike many of his contemporaries who would experiment with Electric instruments, Tyner stood firm in his commitment to the acoustic piano and the spirit-minded posbop modal jazz style that helped codify during the 1960s.

Tyner also became a fixed element in the Bay Area, for many years during the 1990s and 2000s, performing two-week extended residences at the well-known Oakland jazz club, Yoshi & # 39; s, where he would exhibit his trio or current quartet and would act with special stars. Latin groups and their big band. Tyner also performed regularly with SFJAZZ, appearing several times at the organization's annual jazz festivals and other concerts produced by SFJAZZ. Two of Tyner's subsequent live albums were recorded during the Bay Area presentations: Quartet He captured a 2006 performance at Yoshi & # 39; s with saxophonist Joe Lovano, Christian McBride and Jeff "Tain,quot; Watts, while his final album Solo: live from San Francisco In 2009 he was tracked during a piano set only for SFJAZZ at the Herbst Theater in San Francisco.