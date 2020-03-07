Leeds 2 – 0 Huddsf & # 39; ld

Leeds returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 victory over the Yorkshire Huddersfield rivals.

Right-back Luke Ayling sent United on his way to Elland Road with a sumptuous volley after only 160 seconds before Patrick Bamford scored his 13th goal of the season six minutes after the restart.

The victory means that Leeds has now won five consecutive league games for the first time since December 2009, raising them seven points above Fulham's third place.

Image:

Patrick Bamford celebrates the score for Leeds



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa could not have wanted a more perfect start from his side, with Ayling flying home from the bottom of the crossbar from 10 yards from the prominent Jack Harrison crossing.

It was Ayling's sixth goal in form for the club, with the first three spread over 139 appearances, and with the last three in his previous five games.

Leeds, however, could not build on such a solid platform, instead of being forced at times by a side of Huddersfield driven by the 4-0 win at home last weekend over Charlton.

The Terriers, however, managed only one effort on the target in the first half, with Trevoh Chalobah firing a 12-yard drive against Illan Meslier's legs after playing a double with Fraizer Campbell.

Leeds at least finished half in the ascent, twice getting to double his advantage.

Harrison first fired an angle shot for the first time inches across the left post when he met an Ayling crossing before a header from Ben White to a free throw from Harrison from the deep left shaved the same piece. of wood.

He provided the platform for a rampant Leeds assault at the beginning of the second half, with Jonas Lossl denying Harrison and Bamford in the first three minutes of the second period, but with the Terriers goalkeeper unable to do anything about United's second goal in the 51st minute.

From captain Christopher Schindler's defiant challenge over Bamford that resulted in the fifth reserve of six of what was far from being a foul game, Lossl pulled White's white header from goal, only for Bamford to end a seven-game drought at hunt the two yard bounce

It was almost 3-0 in the 58th minute, with Harrison producing a dazzling race that culminated in a left-foot curling iron that hit Lossl, only to hit his right post.

Faced with United's biggest local fans of the season, 36,514, Bielsa's team saw the closing exchanges comfortably to achieve another vital victory in their quest to return to the Premier League and leave the City three points above the area of descent.