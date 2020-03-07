LeBron James in the NBA staging games without fans due to fears of the coronavirus: I'm not playing

The Lakers star, LeBron James, has no intention of playing if the NBA games are organized behind closed doors due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Sharan Charania of Athletic reported that the league had sent notes to the teams advising them to prepare for the possibility that the games take place without fans. Charania tweeted more details about the plan on saturday

That measure has already been implemented in Italy, where a government decree this week declared that all sporting events will be played behind closed doors until April 3.

The outbreak originated in China but has spread throughout most of the world. There have been more than 300 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in the United States, where 17 people have died.

It has wreaked havoc on the sports calendar in many countries. For example, Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain postponed his trip to Strasbourg this weekend.

Despite that, one of the most important names in the NBA is not interested in the possibility of playing in empty arenas.

"Do we play games without fans? No, it's impossible," James told reporters. "I'm not playing. If I don't have fans in the crowd, that's what I play for. I play for my teammates, the fans, that's what it's all about.

"If I show up in an arena and there are no fans there, I am not playing. They can do whatever they want. I have never played without fans since I started playing ball.

"I don't give a damn, this is not Europe. They can do whatever they want."

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker also hopes it doesn't come to that for the NBA.

"That would be terrible," he said, as quoted by ESPN. "That would be boring. They could also cancel the entire game before that. That would suck."

"But at the end of the day, he's getting serious. I don't know. However, it would be very strange, no doubt."

James Lakers teammate Alex Caruso, on the other hand, admitted that he would understand if preventive measures were implemented.

"It is a good privilege to play basketball, but I wish I could live many, many years after this," said Caruso. "If it's something legitimate to do, do what you have to do. People watch television much more anyway."