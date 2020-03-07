LeBron James beats Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP duel at the Staples Center, passes 34,000 career points | NBA News

LeBron James has repeatedly insisted that he doesn't mind winning another MVP award. He knows that almost no one outside the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room believes he will beat Giannis Antetokounmpo for the honor.

When the reigning MVP brought his Milwaukee Bucks to the Staples Center on Friday night, James's brilliant performance still showed that the debate should not be over yet.















2:44



Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 20th week of the NBA



James had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to win his showdown with his fellow All-Star captain, and the Lakers beat Milwaukee 113-103 in a clash of NBA conference leaders.

The 35-year-old also scored his 34,000th point in his career during the game, joining the Lakers and Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone, the man who is trying to emulate by winning the MVP at 35 years, as the only players to hit. the brand.

James led Los Angeles to his tenth victory in 11 games overall, who scored 14 points in the third quarter and then kept Los Angeles forward in the final stretch when the Lakers (48-13) split their season series with the Bucks League leaders (53-10).

Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, while James James' criminal partner scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, as the top three players on the court produced good performances at night, but it was the Senior statesman of the three who made the biggest offensive impact.

















1:59



Giannis Antetokounmpo (32), LeBron James (37) and Anthony Davis (30) stepped forward in the big clash last night between the Bucks and the Lakers.



James also frequently protected Antetokounmpo during the intermediate quarters with constant success. James crowned his night with a one-handed dump with 27 seconds remaining, causing the last of many "M-V-P!" sing for him at the Staples Center.

"We know who we are, and this is a great competition," James said. "Having the opportunity to compete at a high level is fun and exciting. But we know what we are capable of."

The victory even had a symbolic significance for James and the Lakers: they formally secured their first place in the playoffs since 2013, ending the longest drought in franchise history.

"I came here to put this franchise back where it had to be," James said. "The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning."

















0:18



LeBron James gave the Lakers their first advantage of the game with this great dump



James has become the NBA assists leader this season to get the most out of Davis, but he did so without losing any of his own ability to score. The Lakers depend on their constant excellence at both ends, and it has rarely been better this season than it was against the Bucks.

"What impressed me the most was his defense against Giannis," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "For him to take on that task and continue doing what he did offensively, just an incredible performance."

Donte DiVincenzo, who is constantly improving, scored 17 points for Milwaukee, who lost two of the three games for the first time since October, but the Bucks star man was disappointed with the naivety of the team in defense.

"We definitely do not play intelligently," Antetokounmpo said. "We put them on the line so easily. We just have to do better. Obviously we will learn a lot from this game."

Antetokounmpo finished strong with a fourth quarter of 12 points after two fairly quiet periods, but Milwaukee could not reach the Lakers in the final minutes of one of the NBA regular season clashes.

"They were better," said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. "They are a very good team. They do a lot of things well. However, I think it's good for us. We will learn from it and we will be better."

Antetokounmpo seemed to be heading for another monster game when he scored 10 points in the first four minutes at the Staples Center, but only managed two more in the first half when Los Angeles reinforced his defense.

The Lakers made an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take their first significant advantage with 68-55. James drove the wave with his score and plays, while James and Danny Green bravely slowed the largest Antetokounmpo in defense.

