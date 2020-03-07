LeBron James' 37 points lead the Lakers to Bucks 113-103

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James has repeatedly insisted that he doesn't mind winning another MVP award. He knows that almost no one outside the Los Angeles Lakers locker room believes he will beat Giannis Antetokounmpo for honor.

%MINIFYHTMLd5a823ca79ef46104efb7e5b370389de11% %MINIFYHTMLd5a823ca79ef46104efb7e5b370389de12%

When the current MVP took his Milwaukee Bucks to the Staples Center on Friday night, James's brilliant performance still showed that the debate should not be over yet.

James had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to win his showdown with his fellow Star Game captain, and the Lakers defeated Milwaukee 113-103 in a clash of NBA conference leaders.

Anthony Davis scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter when the Lakers (48-13) split their season series with the leading Bucks in the league (53-10). James led Los Angeles to his tenth victory in 11 games overall, who scored 14 points in the third quarter and then kept Los Angeles forward in the final stretch.

LeBron ⚔️ Giannis @ King James (37 PTS) and The Greek Freak (32 PTS) DUEL as the @Lakers prevail in the battle of the conference n. ° 1! pic.twitter.com/PQdghAhJ8A – NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020

James also frequently protected Antetokounmpo during the intermediate quarters with constant success. James crowned his night with a one-handed dump with 27 seconds remaining, which caused the last of many "M-V-P!" sing for him at the Staples Center.

"We know who we are, and this is a great competition," James said. "Having the opportunity to compete at a high level is fun and exciting. But we know what we are capable of."

The victory even had a symbolic significance for James and the Lakers: they formally secured their first place in the playoffs since 2013, ending the longest drought in franchise history.

"I came here to put this franchise back where it had to be," James said. "The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning."

James has become the NBA assists leader this season to get the most out of Davis, but he did so without losing any of his own ability to score. The Lakers depend on their constant excellence at both ends, and it has rarely been better this season than it was against the Bucks.

"What impressed me the most was his defense against Giannis," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "For him to take on that task and continue doing what he did offensively, just an incredible performance."

Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who have lost two of the three games for the first time since October. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points for Milwaukee, who has still won seven of nine overall.

"We definitely do not play intelligently," Antetokounmpo said. “We put them on the line so easily. We just have to do better. Obviously we will learn a lot from this game. "

Antetokounmpo finished strong with a fourth quarter of 12 points after two fairly quiet periods, but Milwaukee could not reach the Lakers in the final minutes of one of the NBA regular season clashes.

"They were better," said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. "They are a very good team. They do many things well. However, I think it's good for us. We will learn from it, and we will be better."

Antetokounmpo seemed to be heading for another monster game when he scored 10 points in the first four minutes at the Staples Center, but only managed two more in the first half when Los Angeles reinforced his defense.

The Lakers made an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take their first significant advantage with 68-55. James drove the wave with his score and plays, while James and Danny Green bravely slowed the largest Antetokounmpo in defense.

LBJ (26 PTS) looks up and turns the corner for two! 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/R8nPVtYBBZ – NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020

TIP-INS

Dollars: George Hill missed his second consecutive game with a bruised groin. … The two brothers of the NBA of Antetokounmpo also play for these teams. Thanasis Antetokounmpo did not play from the Milwaukee bench, while Kostas Antetokounmpo was not in uniform for the Lakers.

Lakers: Dion Waiters was not in uniform after signing with the Lakers earlier in the day. The veteran guard will use the number 18 when he dresses, possibly this weekend. "He's a guy we think can really help us with his shots and in the wing," coach Frank Vogel said. … Davis (pain in the left elbow) and Alex Caruso (pain in the right hamstring) played with minor injuries.

HE'S FINE

Antetokounmpo had a terrifying fall at the end of the game when he fell on a prone Avery Bradley. The MVP retired and stayed in the game, but seemed to be limping off the court late. Afterwards, Giannis repeatedly insisted that his knee is "good,quot;, and Budenholzer was cautiously optimistic.

MILESTONE CUBE

The Lakers took the lead forever with James's triple at 8:59 to play in the third quarter. James scored his 34,000th point in his career during the game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone as the only players to hit the target.

TAKES BLANK

Khris Middleton scored 12 points on 5 of 19 shots for the Bucks. The scorer of 21 points per game was 2 by 10 in triples and made three turnovers. "I just didn't throw the ball well and didn't make the best decisions at the end of the game," he said. “I still have to shoot, no matter what the situation. The next one won't come in if you don't shoot it. "

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Dollars: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Lakers: Face Los Angeles Clippers as the road team on Sunday.