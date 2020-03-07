Lebanon will default on the payment of external debt in the midst of an ever deeper economic crisis

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Lebanon will default on the payment of foreign currency debts worth $ 1.2 billion on Monday, the prime minister said on Saturday, while the country was sinking further into an economic crisis that triggered widespread anti-government protests and He left the country wanting a foreign rescue. .
Amid a rapid devaluation of the Lebanese pound, the shortage of imports, a slow-motion bank run and thousands of layoffs, the decision is likely to appease protesters who have cried out by the government to prioritize national concerns about reimbursement of the eurobono, since the debt is known.
But he brought Lebanon, one of the world's most indebted countries, to a resolution of fiscal problems that go back decades.
"Currency reserves have reached a critical and dangerous level," Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in announcing that the government would not pay the debt. "It is necessary to use these funds to ensure the basic needs of the Lebanese people."
Some economists and policy makers argued against a breach to preserve Lebanon's faultless record of paying off debts, pressing instead to restructure it. Without giving details, Mr. Diab said the government will seek to negotiate with creditors to restructure the rest of its foreign currency debt, which totals $ 31 billion.
In recent weeks, the government has been consulting with the International Monetary Fund, noting that it would seek a bailout if its divided political factions can reach a consensus. But any international aid package is likely to have the price of austerity measures that will be difficult for an already frustrated Lebanese public to accept, and the promises of reform that previous governments have repeatedly made and broken.
However, it seems that there is no choice but to seek help outside Lebanon.
The country has sunk into simultaneous political and economic crises for almost half a year, as remittances from Lebanese working abroad, aid from Gulf countries and financial magic in Lebanon's banks, which had kept the economy buoyant for years, they began to collapse. .
The economic downturn helped drive hundreds of thousands of Lebanese across the country to the streets in mid-October, denouncing the political elite for their mismanagement and corruption that has left the country unable to provide basic elements such as 24-hour electricity and reliable drinking water.
That forced the resignation of the government and led to a political vacuum of months, during which the economy slipped further. But the cabinet that finally replaced it, a mix of policy experts and political appointments led by Diab, has so far failed to gain public confidence or avoid further economic damage.
Although the official exchange rate remains unchanged at 1,500 Lebanese pounds per dollar, the value of the pound is spiraling down the black market, where exchange rates have exceeded 2,500 pounds per dollar in recent days.
Entrepreneurs in the economy dominated by Lebanon's imports cannot obtain dollars to bring goods from abroad; Lebanese who are paid in pounds but owe tuition or mortgages in dollars are frantic and see their purchasing power evaporate.
To make matters worse, Lebanese banks, fearing a run of deposits that would destroy the banking system, have limited the amount that account holders can withdraw to a few hundred dollars a week.