Lebanon will default on the payment of external debt in the midst of an ever deeper economic crisis

Some economists and policy makers argued against a breach to preserve Lebanon's faultless record of paying off debts, pressing instead to restructure it. Without giving details, Mr. Diab said the government will seek to negotiate with creditors to restructure the rest of its foreign currency debt, which totals $ 31 billion.

In recent weeks, the government has been consulting with the International Monetary Fund, noting that it would seek a bailout if its divided political factions can reach a consensus. But any international aid package is likely to have the price of austerity measures that will be difficult for an already frustrated Lebanese public to accept, and the promises of reform that previous governments have repeatedly made and broken.

However, it seems that there is no choice but to seek help outside Lebanon.

The country has sunk into simultaneous political and economic crises for almost half a year, as remittances from Lebanese working abroad, aid from Gulf countries and financial magic in Lebanon's banks, which had kept the economy buoyant for years, they began to collapse. .

The economic downturn helped drive hundreds of thousands of Lebanese across the country to the streets in mid-October, denouncing the political elite for their mismanagement and corruption that has left the country unable to provide basic elements such as 24-hour electricity and reliable drinking water.

That forced the resignation of the government and led to a political vacuum of months, during which the economy slipped further. But the cabinet that finally replaced it, a mix of policy experts and political appointments led by Diab, has so far failed to gain public confidence or avoid further economic damage.