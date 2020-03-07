Las Vegas homicide suspect awaits extradition of Blooming Prairie – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Minnesota man wanted in a homicide in Las Vegas awaits his extradition to Nevada after being arrested in his home state.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Rice County Sheriff's agents arrested Mark Doocy, 60, of Blooming Prairie, on Wednesday.

Doocy was wanted in the fatal shooting on February 28 of Dennis Hopkins, 40, at a truck stop outside the northeast of the Las Vegas subway.

According to Las Vegas police, Hopkins was shot after an altercation with a man who worked for him or with him.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office said Doocy was arrested after an agent saw a suspicious vehicle at a truck stop in Webster Township.

