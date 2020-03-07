Large weapons stand firm in Triumph Hurdle | Racing news

Solo, Goshen and Allmankind are among the 20 horses confirmed for the JCB Triumph Hurdle in Cheltenham on Friday.

The youth championship is the traditional curtain lift on the fourth and last day of the Festival and a fascinating renovation in the store, with the market headed by a trio of exciting runners trained at home.

He only jumped to the top of the ante-post charts when he made a hugely impressive British debut for Paul Nicholls at Adonis Hurdle in Kempton last month, while Allmankind has dominated from the front in each of his three openings on obstacles for Dan Skelton.

Goshen, trained by Gary Moore, is undefeated in his last six starts in total, with three runaway victories in the Flat followed by a hat-trick of victories over obstacles: winning 23 lengths in Fontwell, 34 in Sandown and 11 in Ascot.

Nicholls can also resort to the improvement of Sir Psycho, while the cheapest Irish contender is Henry Aspire Tower of Bromhead, despite his fall on the last flight in Leopardstown last month.

Other applicants include the Leopardstown winner of Joseph O & # 39; Brien, A Wave Of The Sea, and his stable companion, Cerberus.

Grade One honors are also at stake in the Albert Bartlett Novices & # 39; Hurdle, for which 33 have maintained their position.

Thyme Hill, trained by Philip Hobbs, has been at the top of the market for the three-mile contest for much of the season, having sought an absolute spectator to win each of his three obstacle starts since he finished third in Last season. Champion Bumper

Harry Senior is one of the main contenders of Colin Tizzard and Ramses De Teillee brings a lot of experience to David Pipe.

The Irish contingent includes the monkfish trained by Willie Mullins and the first grade winner of Paul Nolan, the last exhibition.