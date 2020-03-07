Lakers vs. Bucks to go: LeBron James and Co. are destined for the playoffs, but their work is not over

Friday was an important night for the Lakers and LeBron James.

LA (48-13) ended the longest playoff drought in franchise history (six seasons) and became the first team in the Western Conference this year to achieve a place with its 113-103 victory over the Bucks James beat the current NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and became the third player in league history to score 34,000 points in a race.

He also expanded his leadership in the conference to 5 and a half games over the Clippers before the nationally televised showdown of the Los Angeles teams on Sunday.

Although James and the Lakers can officially look into the postseason now, there are some short-term goals they can pursue. Here are three important ones:

Finally beat the Clippers

The Lakers are 0-2 on the court against their Staples co-tenant, including a loss of five points on Christmas night, and have also taken an L while trying to build a better head-to-head depth.

In recent weeks, the Lakers have added Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters to the shopping market, while the Clippers have brought Marcus Morris on the trade deadline, added Reggie Jackson after a purchase and reportedly they took Joakim Noah from the scrap heap.

Advantage, Clippers, for the collection of Marcus Morris. Morris hasn't added many points (10.1 points per game in 10 contests), but the Clips have won their last six and are 7-3 with him on the court.

Seeing the second units of these teams could be as intriguing as looking at the headlines.

At the height of another challenge

James confronts Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard the same weekend. He handled the first match well (37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists).

"For me, it's never an individual challenge or an individual game; it's about the team," James told Lisa Salters of ESPN when asked about facing Antetokounmpo.

"Now, you take the challenge every time you go against someone, the level of Giannis or anyone else on the court, but you must also have your mind in the game, and not make it personal," he continued. "Assuming the challenge, making sure your mind is in the right frame and trying to make moves so that your teammates succeed."

James's most important teammate, Anthony Davis, led LA with 14 points in the fourth quarter to help contain Milwaukee.

Improves a lot of 3

The Lakers were terrible from the bottom against the Bucks: 6 by 32, or 18.8 percent. It was his second worst performance this season behind the arc: they were 5 by 31 (16.1 percent) against the Hawks in December.

In the Christmas loss to the Clippers, they shot 26.7 percent from a distance (12 by 45) and still lost by only five. Waiters, who was 8 of 17 in 3 in his three games with the Heat this season, could help improve that if he is ready to leave after signing this week. However, the Clippers are third in the league in defense of 3 points (34.2 percent).