LA Clippers will sign Joakim Noah, reportedly | NBA News

The Los Angeles Clippers are ready to sign the experienced Joakim Noah center, according to reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 35-year-old will open with a 10-day contract.

Noah was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 with the Chicago Bulls and was named All-Star in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Noah has spent the year between New York and Los Angeles, and the Clippers have been monitoring Noah's physical progress throughout the season. Noah appeared in 42 games for the Grizzlies in 2018-19, averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes, after accepting a purchase with the New York Knicks.

He has played only 124 NBA games since the end of the 2014-2015 season in Chicago, but will add experience and aggression to the rotation of the Clippers' greats before the playoffs.

