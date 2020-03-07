Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twinning in Marine Serre Futurewear

Kylie Jenner may be under fire as many accuse her of trying to transform into Beyonce, as reported by Mel Walker, but that has not stopped her. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner released her sunscreen and shared several bikini photos and even a video of her spraying her sunscreen over her body while wearing a Gucci brown bikini. Kylie took a break from the bikini photos to pose in an adorable photo with Stormi Webster, her two-year-old daughter. Mother and daughter dressed Marine Serre Futurewear and Stormi looked adorable posing in her mother's lap. Kylie fans have realized that the girl often purses her lips as if she were ready for a selfie.

Kylie used the 3D Moon Serre Marine print top that sells for around $ 410 and the matching 3D Moon print trousers that sells for around $ 400. Kylie shared four photos of her and Stormi with the same outfit and He called Stormi his "mini-me."

You can see the photos that Kylie Jenner shared with her 164.9 million Instagram followers where she was twinning with Stormi Webster in the photo player below.

Many people accept that Kylie Jenner looks like her mother. The new photos highlighted their similarities and the 22-year-old makeup mogul often refers to Stormi as her best friend. When Kylie went on vacation to the Bahamas, she took Stormi with her and the two also wore matching suits.

Beyonce was recently seen using the same designer, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by those who believe that Kylie is trying to become the 17-time Grammy winner. Kylie has been wearing a blonde and golden wig and, although she has received much praise for the choice of color, has been receiving negative comments and has been accused of cultural appropriation and black fishing (or trying to pretend she is black instead of white) .

Kylie wore a pair of Alexander Wang NY x Gentle Monster CEO sunglasses that cost around $ 300 and a pair of pointed Prada shoes that cost around $ 620. Kylie often receives matching costumes from Stormi and for Halloween, she dressed to Stormi with a replica of her Met Gala dress.

What do you think of the matching sets of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster?



