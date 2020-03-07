Kylie Jenner accused of trying too hard to look like Beyonce

Instagram

After sharing a photo of her in a green dress with leopard print and wavy honey blonde hair, some Instagram users claim that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics is tearing off the look of the & # 39; Baby Boy & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

While his sister Kendall Jenner is willing to give up his career to be Beyonce Knowles& # 39; assistant, Kylie Jenner He may have taken a different approach to show his admiration for the R&B diva. The makeup mogul has been accused of copying the Child of Destiny The alum look after posting some new photos on your Instagram account.

In those images, the 22-year-old reality star wore a green dress with leopard print. He also wore long extensions of honey blonde wavy hair while posing seductively. "Baby Mama Drama", so she described her appearance in those images.

%MINIFYHTML010bd65f896626948a99ae70e7c9e53f11% %MINIFYHTML010bd65f896626948a99ae70e7c9e53f12%

<br />

Since then, many have claimed that Kylie's appearance had a strange resemblance to Beyonce's iconic appearance on the 2013 stage. Although her alleged Beyonce scam could be her expression of love for the hit creator "Crazy in Love", Many were not impressed.

<br />

"Why did I think it was Beyonce at first sight?" One pointed out. Another said: "Kylie wants to be so tied to Beyonce." A confused Twitter user asked, "Why did Kylie take something from Beyonce's face like that?" Someone else hit the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, "It's not your white butt like Beyonce …"

Others came to accuse Kylie of having plastic surgery to make it look like Jay Z& # 39; wife. "Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that beyonce smh," someone criticized one's mother.

Kylie Jenner is accused of making plastic surgeries look like Beyonce.

Kylie fans, however, have come out in their defense, with a writing: "Everyone says beyonce but I knew it was Kylie!" It is only the hair. A second fan also refused to believe that Kylie was copying Bey's gaze, responding to the accusations: "They will never convince me that Kylie Jenner looks like Beyonce Giselle knowles – Carter. On a good day with hella makeup or bad. She He may be in a Beyonce costume and I will not steal it. You are a wild and disrespectful bitch. "