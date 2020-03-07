Kristoff St. John is in the Corey Feldman movie My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys – It's the last appearance of the young and restless actor's movie

Corey Feldman launches his documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys on Monday, March 9, 2020, for what will be a global event, and the actor announced through Instagram that Young and restless The star Kristoff St. John will appear in the film, so it has proven to be his final role. Kristoff St. John's fans were disconsolate when it was learned on February 3, 2019 that he died of heart failure. Kristoff played the character Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless for 28 years. Like Corey Feldman, Kristoff was a child actor who began in Hollywood at an early age. He was also sexually abused as a child.

Kristoff St. John talked about his abuse in the movie Children of God, but he will join Corey Feldman for what will be his last appearance in the cinema and talk about his own experiences.

Kristoff St. John was born in a family linked to the entertainment industry. His first role was in 1975 when he was nine when he appeared in the television series. That's my mom. Other early television credits included Happy Days, Wonder Woman, Roots: the next generation, the movie The champion, Big John Little Johnand the 1979 television series The bad news bears who co-starred with Corey Feldman.

You can watch a vintage clip of Corey Feldman and Kristoff St. John from the 1979 program The Bad News Bears on the following video player.

Corey Feldman left a sincere tribute to Kristoff St. John after his death and then revealed that his longtime actor and friend would appear in his documentary to talk about child sexual abuse.

Corey Feldman also shared a little more about Kristoff's appearance in his movie My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys and noted that he had known Kristoff more than he knew his good friend Corey Haim.

You can see the post that Corey Feldman shared on Instagram below.

See this post on Instagram REFRIGERANT TESTIMONY OF A LEGENDARY ACTOR THAT WAS INSURED 2 RECORD 2 TALK ABOUT # MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS B4 LEFT THIS PLANET: GOD BLESS MY DEAR FRIENDSHIP SON @kristoffstjohn THAT VERY LOST HIS EXTERNAL LIFE. ! WE GROW 2 TOGETHER, AND IT IS 1 OF THE FEW CHILDREN ACTORS BECOME FRIENDS WITH THE PREVIOUS 2 MEETING WITH MR. HAIM, AND EVEN YEARS B4. It was a #GOONIE. IN 1979, WE ARE CERTAIN NEARBY FRIENDS NEVER! UNFORTUNATELY HE 2 WAS A VICTIM OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILDHOOD, TALKED ABOUT THIS IN HIS OWN DOCUMENTARY FILM CALLED "CHILDREN OF GOD,quot;. THIS FILM WOULD NOT BE THE SAME WITHOUT HIS POWERFUL PRESENCE AND I THANK GOD THAT WE FIND HIM, STILL LOOKING STRONG AND HEALTHY, AND GIVING A VERY SOLID INTERVIEW THAT OFFICIALLY AND VERY MAKES HIS LAST APPEARANCE ON THE SCREEN. SO THAT IN A WAY YOU LOVE I CAN SAY, ITS FIRST AND LAST CONTRIBUTIONS 2 THE WORLD AS A PAST ARTIST BY MY SIDE! RIP. #KRISTOFFSTJOHN I HOPE SLEEPING WITH THE ANGELS, AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL BABY, AND I PRAY THAT WE MAKE YOU PROUD IN HEAVEN ON MONDAY NIGHT. #DONTMISSIT #GLOBALLIVEPREMIEREVENT #MYTRUTHDOC # Kids2 TIX STILL AVAILABLE UP TO THE BEGINNING OF THE 2nd STREAM @ MIDDAY MARCH 10 PST! BUY YOUR TICKET NOW ONLY @ MYTRUTHDOC.COM A post shared by Corey Feldman (@ cdogg22) in March 6, 2020 at 2:07 p.m. PST

Corey Feldman will perform a special premiere screening for him and those closely related to the project at a secret location in Los Angeles.

Everyone else can buy their tickets on MyTruthDoc.com and watch the movie on March 9, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET. There will be a replay on March 10, 2020, which is the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death from 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. The second screening was added for those in Europe who couldn't see the movie on Monday.

You are going to see it My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys and not only hear Corey Feldman name six Hollywood predators, including the alleged rapist of Corey Haim, but also hear Kristoff St. John's last words to the world about child sexual abuse.



