Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, fiercely protects her legacy with this movement

According to recent information, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has faced a violent reaction, after it was reported that at least one deputy took and shared photographs of the Calabasas scene, where a tragic helicopter accident occurred on the 26th. January and claimed the lives of nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The first news about the existence of sensitive materials allegedly appeared last week when an anonymous source claimed that some of the officials who had examined the tragic incident, documented the scene of the accident and then shared the photos while discussing the matter in excess for two days.

The informant also stated that he saw one of the photos on his colleague's smartphone during an argument that was not related to the investigation in any way.

Meanwhile, Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, visited Instagram to express her disapproval of the publication of the images, as she shared a long message written by her lawyer, Gary Robb.

In the publication, Robb states that his client personally visited the Sheriff's Department on the same day the accident occurred and requested that the area of ​​the incident be "designated as an area of ​​aerial exclusion and protected from photographers."

Robb also explained that Vanessa did it because he wanted to protect the dignity of all the victims and their families.

According to the statement, at that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of all the families involved.

See this post on Instagram

A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

The statement said: "Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by the allegations that agents from the Lost Hills County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly released photos of the crash site of the helicopter.

Ms. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff's office on January 26 and requested that the area be designated as an air exclusion zone and protected by photographers. This was of vital importance to her, since she wanted to protect the dignity of all victims and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of families, and we understand that he has worked hard to comply with those requests.

First responders should be reliable. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff's substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of victims and their families. We demand that those responsible for these alleged actions face the most severe discipline possible, and that their identities come to light, to ensure that the photos are not disclosed further. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.

Ms. Bryant thanks the person who filed an online complaint that exposes these acts of injustice and for the option to protect human dignity.

We request that any other person who has information about the facts underlying these alleged shameful and embarrassing incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or send an email through www.robbrobb.com. "

Many predict that Vanessa could sue the police officers responsible for this painful situation.



