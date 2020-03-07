Kirk Frost makes fans happy by posting new photos with his son, Karter Frost

Kirk Frost made many of his followers happy today when he shared about an hour ago some new photos with him and his son and Rasheeda Frost's, Karter Frost. Check out his post below.

His fans praised Karter in the comments, and made sure to tell Kirk that he's getting so big with each passing day.

A follower said to Kirk: love I love that things worked for your family. They are the most important things in our lives. "

Someone else asked Rasheeda's husband about the other son he has: “ How is your other young son? I just asked you why you never post photos with him, and I'm glad you and your queen resolved things, you they are an amazing couple ❤️❤️ & # 39;

A follower told Kirk: "It's funny … I'm watching the episode when I was in the womb … how things change."

One of Kirk's followers said: ‘@ frost117 a lot of respect from the older brother of Newark-Atl. I see that Double RR continues to push with its success 💪🏾💯 ’and someone else posted this:‘ Good morning @ frost117 Good photo! Enjoy the whole weekend. "

Someone else posted this: "Good morning @ frost117 for you and the family," and another follower was curious about something else: "What time does @frostbistro brother open today?"

The fan was referring to the Frost Bistro that Kirk and Rasheeda managed to open during the past year.

Kirk responded to the fan and said: "3 pm,quot;.

The Frost Bistro is one of Rasheeda and Kirk's successes, and they were both extremely happy when they opened the place in 2019.

Many of his fans have visited the place since then, and most of them have only praised the words about how the place looks and how the food tastes.

Not long ago, Rasheeda was flaunting a new look with long red hair, and her fans were here for this.



