Khloe Kardashian poses in a sweet selfie with True Thompson wearing braids while sisters Kim and Kylie are accused of black fishing

It may surprise many that the Kardashians and Jenners are white women. Kourtney, Kim, Robert and Khloe Kardashian are Armenians, but none of them are black. And the black Twitter is here to remind you of that fact. No matter how many body alteration procedures they endure, no matter how large their lips or butts become, it doesn't matter how much makeup Kim Kardashian applies to her hands to get that "Kim K look," and no matter how many black men go out or get married, or how many black children are born, they will always be called by those who think they are trying to be black. Kylie Jenner is currently under fire for those who say she is trying to transform into Beyonce, as reported by Mel Walker, and the sisters are constantly criticized for "black fishing."

Blackfishing is the term used to describe whites who try to appropriate the race or ethnicity of another person. It can happen in all groups, but many feel that the Kardashians and Jenners are fishing black.

Now Khloe shows an adorably sweet photo of herself with her daughter True Thompson, but many rushed to point out that her hair was braided in braids. There are many people who feel that braids are a hairstyle that only black women should wear and accuse white women of cultural appropriation if they use them.

Khloe seems oblivious to the protest and, for some, the anger, which is taking place on social media right now. Many are furious because the Kardashians continue, as they see it, to appropriate black culture and deny who they really are: white women.

Some say it doesn't matter if any of the Kardashians wear their hair in braids, or make their lips or butts enlarge, that will never change who they are. Some even think it is a compliment that they continue to change their appearance.

Khloe shared additional photos of herself with braids. You can see those photos below.

What do you think of the controversy? Do you think there is something wrong with Kardashians and Jenners getting their hair in braids?

Do you think they are black fish and guilty of cultural appropriation?



