Kenneth Petty Los Angeles sex case dismissed – Facing federal charges

Roommates, earlier this week we reported on Kenneth Petty being arrested and released In Los Angeles. He was arrested for allegedly not registering as a sex offender in California.

According to The Blast, Kenneth Petty has been able to dismiss one of his sexual cases, however, he still faces similar federal charges. There were reportedly a hearing at the Los Angeles court on Friday, where prosecutors apparently told a judge that they were withdrawing the case against him.

Although that may seem like good news for Kenny, a representative of the D.A. He spilled tea at The Blast stating that "the case was dismissed today because it faces a similar charge in federal court."

If convicted, Kenneth Petty faces up to 10 years in jail. We will keep you informed about this story Roommates.

Read below to catch up on the original tea!

According to @TMZ: "Kenneth Petty was in federal custody on Wednesday. According to court documents, he will face a judge later today. Petty moved to California in July 2019, but according to police, he was arrested in Beverly Hills in November and that's when his legal problems began." This arrest is supposedly due to a traffic stop that happened on November 15, 2019. At that time, the Beverly Hills Police Department realized that he was not registered as a sex offender in California, what is required of him, and he was therefore arrested. He was released with a $20K bonus.