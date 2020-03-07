Karl-Anthony of Timberwolves ends another two weeks with wrist fracture – Up News Info

After a reevaluation, Karl-Anthony Towns is still out with a broken wrist for another two weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Friday.

Towns had an x-ray for the first time after hurting his wrist on January 25 against Oklahoma City, coach Ryan Saunders said. Towns played for discomfort in the next six games, but was discarded from the last Minnesota game before the All-Star break with the injury. After further evaluation by multiple medical specialists, they determined the fracture, the Timberwolves said.

During the past two weeks, Towns has met with medical professionals to receive treatment for his left wrist fracture. As Towns' injury continues to heal, he still plans to follow a non-operative strategy for recovery, according to a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLc52f8f3d26e392b42a00dfaa87e6bc8711% %MINIFYHTMLc52f8f3d26e392b42a00dfaa87e6bc8712%

Towns and the team will evaluate their healing in another two weeks and "will work to achieve an optimal strategy to play again."