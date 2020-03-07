Home Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Khan sports a completely white outfit on her day in...

Kareena Kapoor Khan sports a completely white outfit on her day in the city

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kareena Kapoor Khan sports a completely white outfit on her day in the city
%MINIFYHTML07b85f5cc9d7ec20e0d980bdde96ec7511% %MINIFYHTML07b85f5cc9d7ec20e0d980bdde96ec7512%

She rules the movies, has taken over primetime television as a presenter, has electrified the radio waves and is now on social networks. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ubiquitous celebrity that we simply can't get enough of. From red carpets to airport looks and even her maternity days, the diva has been the most commented and followed star in B-town. Always impeccable and PHAT, as Poo would say, Kareena is a star that we hope to see the city.

%MINIFYHTML07b85f5cc9d7ec20e0d980bdde96ec7513%%MINIFYHTML07b85f5cc9d7ec20e0d980bdde96ec7514%

Taking a step in white athletics, Kareena was seen in South Bombay by the shutters. He stopped to pose and greet the lenses before leaving for work. Check out the images below.


%MINIFYHTML07b85f5cc9d7ec20e0d980bdde96ec7515% %MINIFYHTML07b85f5cc9d7ec20e0d980bdde96ec7516%



one/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan


two/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan


3/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan


4 4/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan


5 5/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan


6 6/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©