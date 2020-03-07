Kareena Kapoor Khan sports a completely white outfit on her day in the city

She rules the movies, has taken over primetime television as a presenter, has electrified the radio waves and is now on social networks. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ubiquitous celebrity that we simply can't get enough of. From red carpets to airport looks and even her maternity days, the diva has been the most commented and followed star in B-town. Always impeccable and PHAT, as Poo would say, Kareena is a star that we hope to see the city.

Taking a step in white athletics, Kareena was seen in South Bombay by the shutters. He stopped to pose and greet the lenses before leaving for work. Check out the images below.