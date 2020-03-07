Kandi Burruss is tired of people saying she always defends Kenya Moore

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey played an important role in the return of Kenya Moore. Now that the Spinning Queen has returned and better than ever, fans feel that Kandi is defending her friend even when she is wrong.

During the last episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya has reminded Bravo why it makes a very good television. From crashing the Marlo Hampton event to bringing the infamous Cookie Lady to brunch, her stunts have left many fans with their jaws on the floor.

When asked about his thoughts on Moore's behavior, Kandi finds a reasoning behind why one's mother did the things he did or ignores them as if they were not a big problem.

Fans have been calling Kandi and questioning why she has been defending Mrs. Daly, something that the Xscape singer denies in the last episode of Speak On It.

‘He is not a single person, but he is a gang of you who say that I am only going to Kenya. Let me say this. Kenya does not need anyone to defend it! On the one hand, she is clearly able to speak for herself and defend herself, and on the other hand, she really doesn't care what anyone thinks anyway. He doesn't care if he visits her all day, so he doesn't need me to take her for her. I will not accept it. Every time I see something or whatever, I have clearly told him. With the situation of Cynthia, when I felt that I had spoiled the proposal, you saw clearly that I called her and that I was angry with her for that and said something about it. "

Burruss went on to say that ladies can defend themselves in the same way that she is responsible for defending herself and her family.



