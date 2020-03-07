Kandi Burruss has the most photogenic family in the "True Housewives of Atlanta,quot; crew, according to these vacation photos

Kandi Burruss and her whole family are having the best time on a fun-filled trip to Jamaica.

The singer and reality show star along with her husband Todd Tucker have been going to the beach at the Royalton Blue Waters resort in Montego Bay.

Todd and Kandi are accompanied by the youngest crew members, Blaze Tucker, who is only three months old and his 4-year-old son, Ace Wells Tucker.

The extremely photogenic family has been sharing sweet holiday photos on Instagram to the delight of TheReal Housewives of Atlanta fans.

Kandi captioned a photo: "I've been living my best life for the past few days. Funny story … so I was ordering,quot; Virgin "Bob Marley & # 39; s Little did I know they weren't completely virgins. They just didn't add the extra shot of rum but the frozen mixture already had alcohol. It was so sweet that I didn't even taste the alcohol. I've been breaking them! 😂 I guess I officially found a drink that I like. "

The subtitle generated many sweet and hilarious comments from fans and friends like Rasheeda Frost, who said:

One person replied: "Stopppppppp, I can't believe it!" I don't want to hear shit on our next daiquiri vacay all day. 😂😂😂😂 "

Another sponsor declared: "Your twin twin ❤️❤️ I see that Kandi is already well in summer 🔥🔥🔥 We were both born on May 17. I am pretty sure that we have the same height 5'3, hahaha (with big butts 🥳). We have three children, two girls and one boy Our oldest is a girl, and we have a gap between the first and the second son Our second is our boy, and the last one is a girl I have written songs before, but I write poetry and books more. One day I pray that one day we can meet our children. 🖤🖤 "

This follower shared: "She is so beautiful … that she gives me baby fever."

This fan said: “Beautiful picture of you and Blaze. You look fabulous in your purple swimsuit. # winner #blackwomenrock #blackisbeautiful #babyblaze ❤️ "

This commenter added: "Incredibly beautiful 👍💥 may God bless you and your family together forever‼ ️💜 She is so cute! Let me volunteer to take care of someone so I can get rid of this baby fever."

Ad

This family is doing things the right way.



Post views:

0 0