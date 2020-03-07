Kandi Burruss celebrates her friends and fans love how thoughtful she is

Kandi Burruss is celebrating her friend's birthday and made sure to share a message on her social media account to mark the event. Her fans and followers like the fact that she is so attentive.

‘HappyBirthday @djd !!!!! I hope you have a wonderful day that will take you to an amazing year! Give everyone a little love! Ka’ Kandi captioned his post.

Many people praised Kandi for remembering everyone's birthday. Someone said: "You remember everyone's birthday, happy birthday."

Just the other day, Kandi celebrated someone else's birthday and wrote the following: ‘Happy birthday @leverticus !!!!! You are an adult man but you are still a child at heart! I love you and I hope this year is an incredible year for you. Give everyone a little love! 🎂🎂🎂 ’

A follower said: "Happy birthday @leverticus and @kandi, you are a very sweet and very special person."

Apart from this, Kandi has just returned from an amazing but short vacation she had in Jamaica with a part of her family.

She went there with her husband, Todd Tucker, her son, Ace Wells Tucker and her baby, Blaze Tucker.

Kandi made sure to keep her fans up to date and shared all kinds of photos on her social media account.

His fans loved the photos with Blaze, who seemed to have the best time of his life on this vacation. As you know, Blaze arrived in this world not long ago through a substitute, but Kandi and Todd have been living their best lives since entering this family.

Kandi also excited his fans after he finally released a new episode of Talk about that Serie.

He usually posts them on YouTube on Mondays after RHOA episodes that air on Sunday, but now, due to the vacation, he had to postpone it.



