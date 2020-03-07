Kandi Burruss can't wait to see what the future holds for her children: see her sweet photo together

Kandi Burruss returned from a brief vacation she had with a part of her family. She was in Jamaica with her husband Todd Tucker and their children Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker. His older daughters were probably not on the family trip because they didn't appear in any of the photos.

Kandi kept his fans up to date on this truly amazing vacation and shared all kinds of photos on his social media account.

Here is the most recent:

‘I can't wait to see what the future holds for these 2! Praying for all the happiness in the world for them. #leadersoftomorrow @blazetucker @acetucker ", Kandi captioned the photo.

Tiny Harris skipped the comments and said, "They all look like triplets ❤️❤️❤️"

A follower posted this: ‘So cute. My babies are beautiful, intelligent and important. # greatness, "and someone else said:" She looks exactly like you … they both do it … Todd had no part in God's work in these two beauties. "

One commenter wrote: "They will be fine, look how great the parents are," and another fan posted: "They will be fine, look how good parents they have."

Someone else said: Hermoso Beautiful! It looks like you Kandi! "And another fan wrote:" Your babies are adorable. So happy that you and Todd decided to make Ace a Big Brother. "

A fan told Kandi: Se It looks like you! Keep up the amazing work, "and someone else wrote:" That little girl looks like you … Ace is a twin of her father, your girls are beautiful. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘Blaze is definitely your twin. She has your little nose, she's so cute. "

Apart from this, Kandi made her fans happy when she finally shared her new episode of Talk about that on your YouTube channel. People thanked her for addressing Kenya Moore and Marc Daly.



