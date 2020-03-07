Kailyn Lowry defends herself against the nasty enemy who accuses her of sleeping and chasing men!

Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to receiving hatred and criticism from social media users, but some comments need more attention than others! The Teen Mom star decided to applaud a troll that left an "unpleasant comment,quot; on her sleeping.

This happens in the midst of some rumors about her fourth pregnancy and she / he only had to respond to the person who dragged his life.

Kail shared a screenshot of only one of the many negative comments about her, but that she thought was particularly bad and cruel.

It is not uncommon for him to be discouraged by the fact that his three children were fathered by different men.

In addition, she is currently waiting for baby number four with her third dad, Chris Lopez, and yet the two do not have a remotely good relationship, she had to defend herself from the people who criticize her for getting pregnant with him despite that.

‘You are so pathetic !! Stop chasing d ** k and men who don't love you. Learn to take care of your children for yourself, "says the nasty comment he highlighted. Oh!

No wonder Kailyn felt she had to address this!

In the caption, she wrote in response: receive I receive messages and comments and text messages and tweets like this all day … Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are tiring. People constantly tell me not to let it affect me, but they have no idea what it is like to see hate like this cloud in every good comment. "

She went on to argue that ‘The crazy part of all this is that I'm not looking for men. I don't sleep around. My children know their parents. I do not ask anything. You can have any opinion you want about me, that's fine. But it's not my business. So, before you really send me the hate message, or someone's nasty comment, ask yourself what your ultimate goal is here … Does it make you feel good? Do you think something will change in me? "



