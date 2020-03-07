Justin Bieber's pet sushi Cat, discovered by the famous chef weeks after the disappearance

In more positive news for Justin Bieber after the revelation that he had to degrade several of his concerts as part of his new delicious tour in North America, Refinery 29 revealed that the pop star found his pet, Sushi.

Hailey gave Justin Bieber a pet cat for his wedding gift, and after he got lost, Sandra Lee found him safe and sound after escaping from his home just a few weeks ago. Sushi reportedly roamed the California hillside for approximately twenty days alone.

The store states that the little cat returned home but that it was much smaller, probably due to lack of food. In her Instagram stories, Hailey shared her cat's return with several photos along with the legend that said "soosh magoosh."

Justin did the same on his Instagram too, thanking God for returning his cat home without any scratches. According to Sandra Lee, after seeing the cat in her backyard, she tried to grab it, and the cat almost ran away, but then it occurred to her and she was very "sweet and emaciated."

Lee says he called the number on the cat's collar, and when Justin answered the phone, it seemed like he was going to start screaming from pure happiness or maybe crying. Sandra admitted that she was surprised to see Justin at the door.

Justin Bieber fans know that it has been a busy season for him for several reasons, including the loss of his pet cat.

In addition to releasing his first single, an album, and also announcing a new tour, Justin revealed a YouTube documentary series in which he spoke honestly about his health problems, including his battle against Lyme disease, mental health and abuse. of substances

During his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' program with Demi Lovato, Justin explained that one of the reasons he made the documentary was to show vulnerability in the hope that other people could do the same.



