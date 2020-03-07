Justin Bieber Pretty sure Hailey Baldwin's father put them in a & # 39; arranged marriage & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcb609a1c549cc98073074fcbd9bab04311% %MINIFYHTMLcb609a1c549cc98073074fcbd9bab04312%

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; he jokes when guest presenter Demi Lovato asks him on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; about how he met Stephen Baldwin's daughter.

Justin Bieber he has joked his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin It was "fixed" by his father.

The "Yummy" singer sat with the guest host Demi lovato in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"This week (begins March 2) to discuss how he met his wife and pointed to his father actor, Stephen Baldwin, must have had a direct hand on them gathering.

"We met first thing in the morningToday& # 39; Show recording. I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there. Her father dragged her out of bed in the morning, "Justin recalled." I think because she was raised as a Christian, they discovered that I was too. "

"I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure," he reflected. "Looking back now, I'm like, & # 39; it was definitely an arranged marriage. They fixed all this & # 39;".

"Since she was raised as a Christian, it was like, & # 39; I want to introduce you to Justin and his mother. They have similar values ​​and believe the same. We believe that you would be good friends & # 39;".

Justin declared with a surprised expression on his face: "It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I am thinking about it. Oh my God!"

Justin and Hailey escaped in 2018 before organizing an official ceremony with family and friends last September (19).

<br />