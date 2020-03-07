Jussie Smollett's request to stop the case denied by the judge

Recently, Jussie Smollett, the Empire Alumbre, who allegedly organized a hate crime against himself for publicity, asked the Illinois Superior Court to temporarily stop the court case against him. However, a new BET report states that your request was rejected.

As previously reported, Jussie, who was also the subject of much of Dave Chappelle's new stand-up special, Sticks and stonesHe was charged a second time for the hate crime scandal in January last year.

After the hearing, William Quinlan, the actor's lawyer, issued a statement claiming that his expectations were so low that the trial really was nothing surprising. Quinlan said that "motions for supervisory orders are extraordinary remedies,quot; and, generally, the court does not allow them.

With that in mind, he and his client will now "follow the standard appeal procedure." As noted earlier, Jussie's legal problems first began in January last year when he was accused of lying to the police about a hate crime involving two supposedly white men in Make America Great Again hats.

However, he quickly became sour when the authorities looked back at him.

Initially, there was a cascade of support for the actor, including celebrities and media personalities who condemned the attack against him, although there was a large group of people on social networks who did not buy it from the beginning.

After the police noticed the inconsistencies in their case, they slapped him with 16 felony charges for submitting a false police report. Then, the district attorney, Kim Foxx, dropped all charges against him last March, although new charges were handed out last month.

Earlier this year, Bridget Hill reported on Jussie's comments on the case, in which she explained that she would work tirelessly to prove her innocence and clear her name. In a video posted by TMZ, Jussie tells a paparazzo that he does not "claim to be innocent,quot;, because he simply is.

Jussie added that it was frustrating to reexamine the judicial system after the charges were initially dropped. Anyway, he continues to fight.



