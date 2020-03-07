Judge dismisses another charge in the case of genital mutilation of Detroit area doctors – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A judge dismissed another charge against a Detroit area doctor accused of female genital mutilation, leaving federal prosecutors with only one remaining charge.

Jumana Nagarwala was accused of conspiring with mothers from other states to travel to Michigan to engage in illicit sexual behavior.

But federal district judge Bernard Friedman said the charge must be dismissed because the mothers did not travel with the goal of having sexual conduct with another person. They brought their daughters to Nagarwala.

"As deplorable as this agreement is, it is not an agreement to violate,quot; federal law and "therefore it is not a conspiracy," Friedman said Wednesday.

The government accused Nagarwala of performing genital mutilation to nine girls in a clinic in Livonia. She denied any crime and said she made a religious custom in the girls of her Muslim sect, the Dawoodi Bohra.

In 2018, Friedman dismissed the charges of genital mutilation, saying that Congress had exceeded its authority by trying to ban the practice.

All that remains for Nagarwala is a conspiracy charge to hinder the investigation.

