Jose Mourinho aims at Tanguy Ndombele after taking out the midfielder in the Burnley draw | Soccer news

The manager of Tottenham, Jose Mourinho, explains his decision to make two substitutions at the break during his 1-1 draw at Burnley

José Mourinho said "he can't keep giving Tanguy Ndombele opportunities,quot; after taking the midfielder on the break during the Tottenham draw at Burnley.

The signing of the Spurs' £ 54 million record was one of two changes in the interval along with Oliver Skipp, as the Spurs lost 1-0, and Mourinho insisted that Ndombele's performance was not good enough.

%MINIFYHTML44cf80d2ab025166dc89be70aaa5a07e15% %MINIFYHTML44cf80d2ab025166dc89be70aaa5a07e16%

Not to mention Ndombele directly, although he later reviewed it in writing in the written press, the coach said his team was remarkably better in the second half after his departure and the presentation of Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura, as Dele's tie There from the penalty spot. five minutes into the second period he won a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Mourinho said Sky sports: "I hoped the players weren't tired of giving the team more, and I think someone has to realize that this is the Premier League, and this is a new experience, and the first time he comes to Burnley, and I hope next season can be fantastic because so far it is not enough.

"The quality of Lucas and Lo Celso made a difference. We had something in the first half that we didn't have in the second half, so in the second we improved a lot."

"Skipp is a child and he did 120 fantastic minutes. He needed to protect (Harry) Winks and we managed to keep Skipp cool for Tuesday. He is an evolving child and I never want to criticize him in particular."

"I hope that he (Ndombele) uses every minute on the field and that every minute he knows what the Premier League is for the better. There are many fantastic players who, in different seasons in new countries, fight for different reasons. There are many examples

"He is a player with great talent, and he has to know that he has to do much better, and I can't keep giving him opportunities to play because the team is more important than the players, and as a consequence they must be on the field." of his work and performance.

"I did not expect to lose at halftime, and then take out Lucas and Lo Celso with 30 or 35 minutes to try to attack the game, but we conceded the goal and the problem was not the goal, but we did it." not having midfield players to get the ball and take responsibility for building from the back. Many times we had to go a long time because the midfield players were hidden.

"In the second half, midfield players showed themselves all the time, and as defenders it is much easier to pass, build and connect with the attacking players. The number of yellow cards they obtained was clear of how dangerous and good we were breaking the lines, and it was a very good second half between two teams in different circumstances.

"The attitude was fantastic, it is very difficult to play here, especially when they are in such a positive moment, and of course I am not happy with the result, but I am happy with many things I saw in my players."

Mourinho had already been questioned about Ndombele's commitment in his pre-game press conference, after a video of the midfielder who lethargic track of Pedro Neto during that defeat of Wolves went viral on social networks and defended him at that time .

Dawson: transfer fee behind high expectations

When Ndombele arrived in England in the summer, he became the most expensive signing of the Spurs in history with a price of £ 65 million on his head. However, the injury and form have seen the former Lyon man make only 12 Premier League starts in his debut season to date.

Speaking in Sky sports After Saturday's game, former Spurs captain Michael Dawson said that the amount of the Ndombele transfer fee had created a level of expectation that the player had not yet met.

He said: "When they buy you for that kind of money, you have high expectations. He has to act, José talked about it a few weeks ago, and it has a great price, and he will have to.

"Get on the ball when you play, have energy, you have to have it in the Premier League, you can't play at your own pace. You have to get it."

"The Spurs were under the cosh in the first half, and you have to show a different quality, determination and aggression, and that is probably what Joseph was talking about."

Dyche: Wood receives a penalty if & # 39; wheel & # 39;

4:03 Burnley manager Sean Dyche was disappointed that his team did not receive a penalty after Davinson Sánchez's challenge over Chris Wood in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Burnley manager Sean Dyche was disappointed that his team did not receive a penalty after Davinson Sánchez's challenge over Chris Wood in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham

Burnley's boss, Sean Dyche, disagreed with the decision not to grant his team a penalty in the second half when Davinson Sanchez apparently seemed to break into Chris Wood at later times, after Spurs received a direct shot, without the Referee Jon Moss or VAR officer Craig Pawson convinced of the incident.

Dyche said: "We have to be careful where the game is going. I've talked about it all season, people are falling everywhere, we saw him today with Joe Gomez. They push him in the back, I guarantee that if he He waves his arms and rolls, he gives in. He doesn't do it and they don't give me, and Bournemouth gets a goal.

"Something similar happens with Chris Wood, he is trying to lower the ball on his chest and turn inside the box, the man crosses his back, it is a definitive penalty not applied. If he falls to the ground shaking hands or do what they do I probably understand.

"There were a few words on the break of some staff members (of the Spurs), and I thought the referee changed his performance after that. You hope not, but in the second half everything seemed to be taken for very little."