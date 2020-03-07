Jorge Campillo leads David Drysdale and Jeff Winther after the third round of the Qatar Masters | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLdbe3f1b874bc077658cad1c3a3cb919911% %MINIFYHTMLdbe3f1b874bc077658cad1c3a3cb919912%

Watch the final round of the Qatar Masters live at Sky Sports Golf from 9 a.m. on Sunday





%MINIFYHTMLdbe3f1b874bc077658cad1c3a3cb919913% %MINIFYHTMLdbe3f1b874bc077658cad1c3a3cb919914% Jorge Campillo leads the Qatar Masters after 54 holes

%MINIFYHTMLdbe3f1b874bc077658cad1c3a3cb919915% %MINIFYHTMLdbe3f1b874bc077658cad1c3a3cb919916%

Jorge Campillo has a one-shot advantage on the last day of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The Spaniard shot four below par 67 to finish the third round with 14 below par, a shot ahead of David Drysdale (64), who was looking for his first victory in his 498th European Circuit event, and Jeff Winther (65 ).

Benjamin Poke (66) is one more shot behind, while Andy Sullivan, who shared the lead with Campillo in the intermediate stage, is five shots from the lead after a par 71.

Campillo had a three-shot lead after collecting five shots in six holes around the curve, but a pair of bogeys in the last nine in rising winds saw their advantage diminish.

"It was hard, especially the last four holes in the wind, so it wasn't easy," he said. "The first nine were not windy, it was easy to play, and the last nine were difficult. I lost some short putts but overall a good last three holes."

Live European Tour Golf Live

"I am in a good position for tomorrow, but I still have 18 holes left. It will be a difficult day tomorrow, but I am happy with the position I am in now because I was not playing well, so being a leader after three days after Last weeks is nice.

"If I had not won a golf tournament yet, I would have been a little nervous when I arrived tomorrow, but since I won it is a little more familiar, so I will still be a little nervous, but I hope tomorrow I can play as well as today and win. "

The Drysdale round was ghost-free, while Winther made seven birdies in his 65s, including three in a row to start his round and move on to a part of the lead.

David Drysdale with caddy and wife, Vicky

Winther backed down after finding water in the eighth while a good approach in the seventh helped Campillo to a third consecutive birdie.

The Spaniard advanced three ahead with a 40-foot putt in the ninth but the bogeys in 12 and 15 allowed the chasing group to close.

Drysdale made birdies the first, second, fifth and sixth, and was near an eagle on the 13th when his putt came out.

Pablo Larrazabal faced a good nine – including four birdies and an eagle – by matching the lowest round of the week with a 63.

Alexander Bjork is level 11 under with Larrazabal, with Jack Senior and Kalle Samooja a shot back.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Watch the final round of the Qatar Masters of the Commercial Bank live on Sky Sports. Live coverage starts on Sunday from 9 a.m. at Sky Sports Golf