Jojo Siwa and Miley Cyrus are BFF targets dancing a storm in rehearsal

After the conference Miley Cyrus For the first time earlier this week, it seems that Jojo Siwa still hanging around his idol.

On Thursday, March 5, the 16-year-old star went to social media to share a photo of her and Miley looking like best friends after they found themselves working in the same trial studio.

"Sometimes the worst days become the best days! I was not having the best day today and then … THIS. Miley is the reason why I am doing what I do today. Since DAY 1 I have loved her, She has been my inspiration since I was 2 years old, "Jojo wrote on Instagram. "Today I met Miley and I had the best conversation of my life with her. This is a day I never thought would happen. And now it is a day I will never forget. @ Mileycyrus you are a golden human and I am very happy that I met you and that we are so kind! Thank you for being you, today you changed my life. I love you. "

This weekend, while Miley prepares to head the next Bushfire Relief World Tour on Friday, March 13, Jojo will join her during rehearsals and the two are dancing a storm.