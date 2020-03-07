Johanna Konta won in the semifinal of the Monterrey Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML32be1ebd99abf9d46949bc76b139966511% %MINIFYHTML32be1ebd99abf9d46949bc76b139966512%





The hopes of the Johanna Konta Monterrey Open ended with a defeat in the semifinals in Mexico

%MINIFYHTML32be1ebd99abf9d46949bc76b139966513% %MINIFYHTML32be1ebd99abf9d46949bc76b139966514%

Johanna Konta's hopes of obtaining a first WTA title since 2017 ended after a 6-3 and 6-4 semi-final loss to Marie Bouzkova at the Monterrey Open.

%MINIFYHTML32be1ebd99abf9d46949bc76b139966515% %MINIFYHTML32be1ebd99abf9d46949bc76b139966516%

The British No. 1 Konta, the second seed of the tournament, had progressed to the last four in Mexico after her first 2020 victories.

And after Heather Watson's return to the circle of winners in Acapulco last week, there was high hope for another British success, but Bouzkova, 21, has been climbing the standings.

The former US Open junior champion came forward with a crucial break in the sixth game of the competition, and held on to seal the opening set with Konta unable to find a way to face the talented Czech.

The world number 16, Konta, with a knee problem that required some restraint, had managed to maintain two key service games before another costly unforced error saw the British break again.

Bouzkova then saved a couple of break points in his next service to close the victory, winning 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes, to reach a first final on the main WTA Tour where the world no 57 will face to Elina Svitolina or Arantza Rus.

Konta, whose last title arrived in Miami three years ago, will now move on to the inaugural Premier Mandatory event of the year at Indian Wells with a couple of decent victories to his credit.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.