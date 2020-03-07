Johanna Konta until the semifinals of the Monterrey Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLdba64e800372877d8a84def6a411906511% %MINIFYHTMLdba64e800372877d8a84def6a411906512%

British number 1 will face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final





Johanna Konta will face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic for a place in Sunday's final

Johanna Konta reached the semifinals of the Monterrey Open after fighting from a set and saving two match points to beat Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova.

The British No. 1 defeated Potapova, 18, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a competition that lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

Konta faced a match point in 5-3 down in the third and then survived another in the subsequent tie-break before achieving victory against an opponent who is 73 places below her in the world rankings.

Konta, who missed the last months of 2019 due to a knee injury, will now face the Czech Republic Marie Bouzkova, who won 6-2 and 7-5 against Yafan Wang of China.

I think the score is quite obvious, it was an incredibly difficult game. In very difficult conditions, it was very windy, very windy, so it was very difficult for both of us to play, really. But I think, in general, we both played at a high level, we played a very exciting game for everyone who was there watching. Personally, I am very happy to have been able to overcome such a difficult game. Especially, he was the first of this kind for me this season, and in order to overcome it, I am really satisfied with that. Johanna Konta in her victory

Top seed Elina Svitolina He is also in the last four, having seen Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 7-5, and will face Arantxa Rus who beat the sixth seed Rebecca Peterson 6-1 6-1 in just over an hour.

The Australian Open champion, Sofía Kenin, continued her progress towards the Lyon title.

Top seed Sofia Kenin advanced to the semifinals of the Lyon Open after beating Frenchman Oceane Dodin in three sets.

After being prepared and 5-2 ahead in the second, Australian Open champion Kenin saw her opponent mount a fight before overcoming her 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 in an hour and 50 minutes

The American will now face the fifth seed Alison Van Uytvanck, the fifth seed that also defeated a Frenchwoman in the third seed Caroline García. Belgian Van Uytvanck won 6-2 6-2.

The other semifinal will be among the seventh Russian seed. Daria Kasatkina and from Germany Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Kasatkina beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2, while Friedsam returned from a set to beat the eighth Slovak seed seeded Viktoria Kuzmova 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 .

