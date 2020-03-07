Jofra Archer focused on the return of England while the scan shows the progress of the injury | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLbf698c1a06746961d39d7856bb71177311% %MINIFYHTMLbf698c1a06746961d39d7856bb71177312%





Jofra Archer claims to be available for England's test series against the West Indies in June

Jofra Archer is "progressing as expected,quot; due to a stress fracture in the right elbow while pointing to a return in time for the test summer.

The fast bowler of England suffered the injury during the tour of South Africa and after a repeat of the MRI in London this week and a review of the medical team of the ECB, is on its way to being available for the series of tests against West Indies in June.

Reports earlier this week suggest that Archer, who has taken 30 wickets in seven test matches, could recover in time to play a role for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, but a statement from the ECB confirms that the 24-year-old will undergo A new exam. in mid-April and play for Sussex at the County Championship in May in preparation for the West Indies series.

Your current rehabilitation will progress to a complete gymnastics program and continue working for the next two weeks.

His return to bowling program will begin at the end of March, working closely with ECB coach Young Lions and sewing bowling specialist Jon Lewis and former Sussex bowling coach James Kirtley.

