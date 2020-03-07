Joe Jonas goes naughty with pregnant Sophie Turner during the ride

Naughty, naughty Joe!

Joe Jonas was seen caressing his pregnant wife Sophie Turner& # 39; Butt & # 39; during a walk in Studio City, near Los Angeles, on Friday. 24 years old game of Thrones the actress wore a David Bowie Raglan shirt over light gray shorts and walked while holding a thick sweatshirt in front of his stomach. Jonas, 30, wore a blue Bart Simpson t-shirt and black jeans.

In February, multiple sources confirmed E! News that Turner is pregnant and expects her first child with the 30-year-old Jonas brothers singer. They have not commented on pregnancy. The two have been seen together several times in recent weeks, with Turner wearing baggy clothes or using bags or other items to hide his belly.

Earlier this week, Turner and Jonas were seen entering a baby store in Studio City. A source told E! The news that "they collected several toys for children, such as action figures, child pilot and NASA costumes, and Sophie was saying how nice everything was."

"It seemed they were only interested in male items," the source added.