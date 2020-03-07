JJ Smuts takes South Africa to a series of lime in Australia | Cricket News





JJ Smuts (r) raises his bat after reaching 50

JJ Smuts scored 84 runs and took 2-42 to lead South Africa to a six-win win over Australia to complete a 3-0 series laundering.

South African bowlers restricted the Australians to 254-7 in their 50 overs in Potchefstroom, before Smuts led the charge with the bat along with Heinrich Klaasen (68 was not) and Kyle Verreynne (50) to win the third and Australia's last ODI. excursion.

More to follow …