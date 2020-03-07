Jermaine McGlashan of Ebbsfleet says Hartlepool fans racially mistreated him | Soccer news





Jermaine McGlashan is one of two Ebbsfleet players who claimed to have heard abuse from different parts of Victoria Park.

Hartlepool is investigating a case of alleged racist abuse after Ebbsfleet midfielder Jermaine McGlashan said he was targeted by fans at Victoria Park.

McGlashan is one of two Ebbsfleet players who claimed to have heard abuses from two different parts of the ground in separate incidents, according to manager Kevin Watson, during Saturday's 1-0 victory in the National League.

An anti-discrimination announcement was reportedly made by the club's tannoy after the second incident, which was reported to the referee.

@kickitout – McGlashan17 (@ MGlashan17) March 7, 2020

Striker McGlashan tweeted: "Class of the few Hartlepool players who came to see how he was today after being racially abused, not for the first time in a game, there is no room for that and I hope it will be resolved accordingly."

Ebbsfleet manager Watson said BBC Radio Kent: "One would be from our goalkeeper (Jordan Holmes) who came from behind the goal, and one from the other side of the field that involved Jermaine McGlashan.

"The two boys have heard what they have heard, I can't say if they have done it or not, but I don't think they denounce something like that unless it happened, that's my personal opinion."

The accusations come after Hartlepool was fined by the FA earlier this season for not guaranteeing that his fans refrained from using racially abusive language during a game against Dover.

The Hartlepool United National League team plays at Victoria Park

In September, Hartlepool received a fine of £ 7,500, including £ 5,000 suspended for 18 months, and two of his fans were banned from attending the matches.

After the latest accusations, a club statement said: "After today's meeting against Ebbsfleet United, we can confirm that there have been accusations of two incidents during the game. It is important to state that, at this stage, these alleged incidents do not have rationale and will be subject to a full investigation.

"We will not hide anything in our comprehensive review of the facts and respond to any inquiries from the authorities. As it is important, once we have carried out a full investigation, we will identify any required action and, regardless of this, we will not be distracted from our commitment and efforts to promote diversity and educate inclusion.

"Hartlepool United condemns abuse of any nature and we will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies to ensure that Victoria Park is a safe and welcoming environment for all fans, staff and players."

The same day at the Sky Bet Championship, Cardiff fans were accused of singing a discriminatory song in one of the two incidents of abuse reported in Barnsley.