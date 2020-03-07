Jared Leto remembers the terrifying moment that "almost died,quot; while climbing a rock – Look at the pictures and photos!

%MINIFYHTML83a2fd9aad50a73649fdafc55183c4ee11% %MINIFYHTML83a2fd9aad50a73649fdafc55183c4ee12%

The actor turned to Twitter to reveal that he had a pretty scary experience that almost ended tragically! Jared Leto shared with his many followers that in 2017 he was climbing rocks when something went wrong and "almost died."

Fortunately, everything was fine in the end, but looking back at the incident, Leto can't help but have mixed feelings.

Apparently, the talented mountaineer almost fell no less than 600 feet after his rope began to cut through the irregular edges of the rock he was climbing.

There is no doubt that the multi-talented man is quite good in his pastime, but things like that happen anyway and fans were afraid to know what almost happened a couple of years ago.

He has also been climbing with some of the best professionals in the world!

In 2017, when he almost died, he was with the 2019 Oscar-winning documentary, Free Solo star Alex Honnold.

At some point during the climb, Leto slipped and the rope was almost cut by the rock wall while hanging in the air, 600 feet from the ground.

In his tweet, he also provided proof of the state of the rope.

Indeed, the outer layer was completely cut and the inner thread was clearly shown.

It was a strange moment: less fear, more matter of fact and some melancholy. The adrenaline came later, when I returned to the wall. But we made it and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 In general, it was quite fun. we continue going up at night … pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE – JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

Next to him, he wrote: ‘It won't sound dramatic, but this is the day I almost died. He took a good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold in Red Rock. I looked up and in a matter of seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while hanging 600 feet in the air. I just remember looking down on the floor. "

He also posted a clip he took while hanging in the air and the rope was slowly being cut by the edge of the rock.

Then he remembered that ‘It was a very strange moment: less fear and more matter of fact, and a little melancholic. The adrenaline only came later, when I returned to the wall. We made it and lived to see another day. Overall, it was quite fun actually. we continue going up at night … "



