Jared Leto calls the near-death experience during rock climbing & # 39; Strange moment & # 39;

Through a social media post, the actor of & # 39; Suicide Squad & # 39; recounts the terrifying incident that took place after losing his balance during a rock climbing with the star of & # 39; Free Solo & # 39; Alex Honnold

Jared Leto He is lucky to be alive after a rock climbing fall.

The Oscar winner was reaching new heights in Nevada on Thursday, March 5 with "Free only"star Alex Honnold, when he lost his balance.

Leto, 48, visited Twitter on Friday to tell fans what happened, literally.

"It doesn't sound dramatic (sic), but this is the day I almost died," he wrote. "I had a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold in Red Rock. I looked up and in a matter of seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while hanging about 600 feet in the air. I remember looking down at the ground."

"It was a strange moment: less fear, more matter of fact, and a little melancholic (sic). The adrenaline came later, when I returned to the wall. But we survived and lived to see another day."

And clearly he did not discourage the rock climbing adventurer: "Overall, it was quite fun. We continue climbing at night …"

Jared also shared video of the climb.

