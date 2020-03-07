James' 37 points lead the Lakers to the Bucks 113-103 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to win his showdown with All-Star Game captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-103 on Friday night in a clash of leaders of the NBA conference.

Anthony Davis scored 14 of his 30 points in the last quarter when the Lakers split their season series with the leading Bucks in the league (53-10).

Los Angeles was taken to its tenth victory in 11 games overall, largely by an excellent performance by James, who scored 14 points in the third quarter and then kept Los Angeles forward in the final stretch. James crowned his night with a one-handed dump with 27 seconds remaining, which caused the last of many "M-V-P!" sing for him at the Staples Center.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who have lost two of three games for the first time since October. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points for Milwaukee, who has still won seven of nine overall.

Antetokounmpo finished strong with a fourth quarter of 12 points after two fairly quiet periods, but Milwaukee could not reach the Lakers in the final minutes of one of the NBA regular season clashes.

Antetokounmpo is expected to win his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award over James, but that didn't stop the Staples Center from serenading LeBron in the second half. James has become the league assists leader this season to get the most out of Davis while maintaining his own offensive excellence.

The Lakers took the lead forever with James's triple at 8:59 to play in the third quarter. James scored his 34,000th point in his career during the game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone as the only players to hit the target.

Antetokounmpo seemed to be heading for another monster game when he scored 10 points in the first four minutes at the Staples Center, but only managed two more in the first half when Los Angeles reinforced his defense.

The first half was largely dominated by physical defense and the 25 personal offenses imposed by officials.

The Lakers made an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take their first significant advantage with 68-55. James drove the wave with his score and plays, while Danny Green bravely slowed the much larger Antetokounmpo in defense.

TIP-INS

Dollars: George Hill missed his second consecutive game with a bruised groin. … The two brothers of the NBA of Antetokounmpo also play for these teams. Thanasis Antetokounmpo did not play from the Milwaukee bench, while Kostas Antetokounmpo was not in uniform for the Lakers.

Lakers: Dion Waiters was not in uniform after signing with the Lakers earlier in the day. The veteran guard will use the number 18 when he dresses, possibly this weekend. "He's a guy we think can really help us with his shots and in the wing," coach Frank Vogel said. … Davis (pain in the left elbow) and Alex Caruso (pain in the right hamstring) played with minor injuries.

FIRST DATE

The Bucks beat the Lakers 111-104 in December in Milwaukee with a game of 34 points from Antetokounmpo. The loss was part of a losing streak of four games, but the Lakers responded with a 21-5 increase to stay on top of the West.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Dollars: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Lakers: Face Los Angeles Clippers as the road team on Sunday.

