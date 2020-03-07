Jamal Murray loses the bell while the Cavs sweep the season – Up News Info

CLEVELAND – With nothing to lose and upset about spring, the annoying Cavaliers did it again.

After defeating the Nuggets on the road in January, the Cavaliers celebrated the court and swept the season series on Saturday night with a 104-102 victory. A game after exhausting the game-winning jumper in Charlotte, Jamal Murray's baseline attempt fell short, and the Nuggets fell to 42-21 in the season and 18-13 on the road.

Despite a three-point triple of Will Barton, who scored a maximum of 22 points per team, the 19 points in the fourth quarter of Denver were not enough. Gary Harris added 18 in 7 of 8 shots, and Murray had 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds, however, his offense was bogged down again by 18 turnovers.

The Cavs overturned those mistakes in 21 points, exposing a transition defense that hasn't been there in a few weeks.

Nikola Jokic was not as dominant as ever as a physicist Tristan Thompson took him out of his game. He finished with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Denver's defense continued to slide in the third quarter. If it was not Collin Sexton's dribble penetration, then it was Cedi Osman's lethal 3-point shot that stopped them. His turnovers, six in the fourth alone, led to easy transition breaks for the Cavs. Murray did his best to inject energy, with slippery passes and an emphatic dump, but the Cavs kept an 85-83 lead in the room.

Even with the defense staggering, Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. played Saturday night and had some promising moments. He buried a triple in front of the Nuggets bank in the first half and offered an assistant to Jerami Grant as they struggled for momentum in the last quarter. Torrey Craig, one of Porter's main fans from the bank, struggled with fouls all night.

Before Saturday night, the Nuggets had a record of 29-6 when they beat opponents. For the Nuggets coach, Michael Malone, the number indicated that a team played with a purpose.

"I think he tells me, OK, are we locked up, are we engaged and are we going to be a work team that night?" Malone said from Saturday's shootaround.

Before the contest, Malone decided to show his team a series of "culture,quot; clips, designed to reinforce the generosity that has made the Nuggets so successful this season. Earlier this week, in an honest movie session after his defeat to Golden State, he had been honest with them about his defensive failures.

Instead, it was a positive reinforcement to prepare for a Cavs team that already snatched a victory this season.

"Ten clips that embody the culture we are trying to create," Malone said. “Be a work team, be a selfless team and be a team that trusts each other. We had some very good examples in that game of Charlotte. … My favorite clip of the game was Jamal's shot, walking towards the bank and the first player who met him was a 14-year veteran who didn't play a second in the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap. I wasn't pouting, I wasn't angry because Jerami (Grant) played the whole room, I was happy that Jamal made the shot and obviously we won the game. "

The Denver defense, which has been the source of such anguish for Malone since the recess of the stars, allowed the Cavaliers what they wanted in an ugly second quarter of 35 points. Transition defense and careless turnovers were, once again, the biggest culprits.

But a scorching offense, marked by 15 points from Barton and 12 from Harris, helped the Nuggets a 61-58 lead at halftime. Denver shot 58 percent in the first two quarters and shot down 9 of 21 from a 3-point range. Murray, who used up three times three points to finish the first quarter, joined Barton and Harris with two triples each in the first half.