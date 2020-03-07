Italy considers the blockade of the Lombardy region in response to the outbreak of coronavirus

The Italian government is considering a closure of the northern region of Lombardy and 11 neighboring provinces to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the area, the Wall Street Journal reports. About 10 million people live in the region, which includes Milan. the WSJ He says that a draft decree of the plan by the Italian prime minister's office requires that people living in Lombardy and 11 surrounding provinces "absolutely avoid any movement inside and outside the areas."

Anyone who violates the confinement could be subject to a fine or imprisonment, and the police and possibly the country's army could be hired to enforce the terms. If the quarantine is approved, it will take effect on Sunday and will last until April 3, according to the New York Times. The draft decree instructs people to avoid moving within quarantined areas that are not for work and emergency obligations.

