Italy about to seal the north by coronavirus: live updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

With the increase in infections and deaths, Italy is prepared to impose an unprecedented quarantine in its northern region of Lombardy.

In other developments on Saturday:

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus exceeded 100,000 worldwide, and several new countries reported their first cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) described the spread of the virus as "deeply worrying."

A hotel in southeastern China that was being used to house quarantined people because of the virus collapsed. About 30 people were trapped.

Sunday March 8

00:42 GMT – China's cases continue to decline

The spread of coronavirus continues to decline in China, which has just announced its latest update.

The country reported 44 new cases on Saturday, most of them in Hubei, where the outbreak originated. There were only three cases in other parts of the continent and they were imported from abroad.

Another 27 people died from COVID-19, which raised the national figure to 3,097.

00:35 GMT – New York declares emergency as the number of deaths in the United States increases

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, declared a state of emergency for the coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases increased by 13 to 89.

"It allows accelerated purchasing and accelerated contracting, which is what we need at the moment," Cuomo said at a press conference.

More than half of the states in the US UU. They have now reported cases of the virus, which causes COVID-19. Two more people in the western state of Washington died from the disease on Saturday, bringing the total deaths across the country to 19.

00:00 GMT – Italy plans to impose unprecedented quarantine

Italy It is intended to impose an unprecedented quarantine in the rich northern region of Lombardy, including Milan, as it intensifies efforts to combat the coronavirus.

According to a draft decree seen by Reuters, under the new rules, people will not be able to enter or leave Lombardy, which houses about 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of ItalyThe other 19 regions.

According to the decree, all museums, gyms, cultural centers, ski resorts and swimming pools will be closed in the selected areas.

"The government appeals to a sense of responsibility among all Italian citizens," Sabina Castelfranco, an Italian journalist based in London, told Al Jazeera. "I think the Italians are very worried (about the virus)."

The governors of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, another affected region, have expressed reservations about the plan, so Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has not yet signed it. That could happen on Sunday.

So far, only a few limited areas of the north Italy, known as "red zones,quot;, have been quarantined.

